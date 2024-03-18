Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda Australia time, how to watch, undercard

Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda battle it out in the main event live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT). The contest features the unbeaten British super lightweight contender up against the former world title challenger of the U.S. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBC ‘Silver’ title at stake.

Sheffield’s 27-year-old Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) looks to improve his unbeaten record. 34-year-old southpaw Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) of Torrance, California looks to return to the win column.

In the co-feature Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) makes the second defence of her WBO welterweight title against reigning WBA junior middleweight champion Terri Harper. The all-English world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

When does Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda start in Australia?

In Australia, Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9:30 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 3:30 am AEDT.

Who is fighting on Smith vs Zepeda undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Smith vs Zepeda undercard, unbeaten Ishmael Davis (12-0, 6 KOs) of Leeds faces Darlington’s Troy Williamson (20-2-1, 14 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super welterweight.

As well, Doncaster’s James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) defends his Central Area belt against unbeaten Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) of Ashton-under-Lyne, England. The all-British bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Plus, Nico Leivars (5-0-1) of Mansfield, England meets Piotr Mirga (7-2) of Poland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

Among the prelims, Emmanuel Buttigieg (2-0, 1 KOs) of Newham, London and Poland’s Bartlomiej Stryczek (2-2, 1 KOs) go head to head in the six-round bout at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Full fight card

The current Smith vs Zepeda fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, welterweight – Ryan’s WBO title

Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson, 12 rounds, super welterweight

James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Flint’s British Central Area title

Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims