Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda set for March in Sheffield, England

Unbeaten British contender Dalton Smith faces American former title challenger Jose Zepeda live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT). The pair squares off in a 12-round bout at super lightweight.

Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) is coming off the win via seventh-round TKO against Sam Maxwell last July. In February 2023, Sheffield’s 26-year-old defeated Billy Allington by unanimous decision.

Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways. The 34-year-old was in action last September, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Richardson Hitchins. Earlier in his career, the native of Torrance, California challenged Regis Prograis and Jose Carlos Ramirez for the WBC super lightweight title, and fought Terry Flanagan for the vacant WBO lightweight belt.

In the co-feature, WBO welterweight champion Sandy Ryan makes the second defence of her strap against current WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

30-year-old Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) of Derby, England fought to a split draw against current WBC and WBA champion Jessica McCaskill last September in their clash for the unified 147-pound title. 27-year-old Harper (14-1-2, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, England was in action last October, when she faced Cecilia Braekhus for the unified 154-pound title.

Also on the card, Doncaster’s James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) takes on unbeaten Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) of Ashton-under-Lyne, England. The all-British super lightweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Flint’s Central Area belt on the line.

Other bouts featured on Smith vs Zepeda undercard are expected to be announced shortly.