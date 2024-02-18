Subscribe
Danny Barlow dominates Josh Quinlan in third round at UFC 298

Barlow stops Quinlan with punches at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

By Parviz Iskenderov
Unbeaten Danny Barlow successfully made his Octagon debut against Josh Quinlan at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The pair squared off on the top of early prelims live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT).

The all-American welterweight bout ended prior to the final horn. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni of Memphis, Tennessee put on a relentless performance, dominating his opponent of Las Vegas with punches. Referee Jason Herzog stepped in at 1 minute and 18 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by TKO, Danny Barlow improved to 8-0. Josh Quinlan suffered his second straight defeat and dropped to 6-2.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

