Danny Barlow dominates Josh Quinlan in third round at UFC 298

Unbeaten Danny Barlow successfully made his Octagon debut against Josh Quinlan at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The pair squared off on the top of early prelims live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT).

The all-American welterweight bout ended prior to the final horn. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni of Memphis, Tennessee put on a relentless performance, dominating his opponent of Las Vegas with punches. Referee Jason Herzog stepped in at 1 minute and 18 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by TKO, Danny Barlow improved to 8-0. Josh Quinlan suffered his second straight defeat and dropped to 6-2.

BARLOW WAS RELENTLESS 😳



Stream #UFC298 NOW on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/qhydMfmsUB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2024

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full card results.