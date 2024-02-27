Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia press conference in New York

Undefeated WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney faces Ryan Garcia live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, April 21 (AEST). At the kickoff press conference, the fighters preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

San Francisco’s 25-year-old former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) makes the first defence of his WBC 140-pound belt. 25-year-old Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) of Los Alamitos, California fights for his first major belt.

The Haney vs Garcia kickoff press conference takes place at Palladium Times Square in New York, kicking off a two-city press tour. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28 at 5:30 am AEDT.