Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia two-city press tour in NYC & LA

Undefeated Devin Haney faces once-beaten Ryan Garcia live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, April 21 (AEST). Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, the fighters host a pair of open to the public press conferences in New York City and Los Angeles.

San Francisco’s former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) makes the first defence of his WBC junior welterweight title. Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) of Los Alamitos, California makes his first attempt to win one of four major belts.

The fight was originally set to take place in Las Vegas. Oscar De La Hoya recently confirmed a new fight location at the home of the Brooklyn Nets.

The first press conference takes place at Palladium Times Square in New York on Tuesday, February 27. The start time is scheduled for 1:30 pm ET.

The second press conference is held at AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 29. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm PT.

The bouts featured on Haney vs Garcia undercard are expected to be announced shortly.