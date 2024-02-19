Subscribe
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory Australia time, how to watch, undercard

Berlanga faces McCrory live from Caribe Royale Orlando

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
Edgar Berlanga | Peter Amador/Top Rank
Table of contents

Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory battle it out in the main event live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). The contest features the undefeated Brooklyn native up against the unbeaten opponent of the UK, who makes his U.S. debut. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

New York-based 26-year-old Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time since last June, when he defeated Jason Quigley by unanimous decision. 35-year-old Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland won his previous bout last August by UD against Steed Woodall.

In the co-feature, Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba faces Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico at lightweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin American titles at stake.

When does Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory start in Australia?

In Australia, Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 25 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT / 11:30 am AWST.

Sign up for DAZN

Who is fighting on Berlanga vs McCrory undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Berlanga vs McCrory undercard, unbeaten Brooklyn-based Shakhram Giyasov (14-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan meets Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) of Mexico. The 12-round bout serves as the WBA welterweight title eliminator.

As well, Antonio Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) of Houston, Texas takes on Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. The pair goes head to head in the 12-round WBA bantamweight title eliminator.

In addition, Yankiel Rivera (4-0, 2 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and Andy Dominguez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico square off in the 10-round bout with WBA Continental Americas flyweight title on the line. Plus, Aaron Aponte (8-1-1, 2 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida and Joseph Fernandez (17-5-3, 6 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida clash in the eight round bout at lightweight.

Rounding out the card, Las Vegas-based Herich Ruiz (4-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba fights Joshua Brice of Baltimore, Maryland in the six-round bout at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Full fight card

The current Berlanga vs McCrory fight card looks as the following:

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa, 10 rounds, lightweight – Cruz’s IBF International lightweight title
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator
  • Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – WBA bantamweight title eliminator
  • Yankiel Rivera vs. Andy Dominguez, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBA Continental Americas flyweight title
  • Aaron Aponte vs. Joseph Fernandez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Herich Ruiz vs. Joshua Brice, 6 rounds, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

