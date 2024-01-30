George Kambosos Jr vs Vasiliy Lomachenko press conference

George Kambosos Jr and Vasiliy Lomachenko square off live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, May 12. The former unified lightweight champion of Australia and the three-division world champion of Ukraine battle it out for the vacant IBF 135-pound title. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the fighters host a launch press conference.

The fight, reported mid January, is set to be formally announced at the press conference scheduled for Wednesday, January 31 at 1 pm AEDT.

George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) twice fought Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title in 2022, but lost both fights by unanimous decision. The 30-year-old is coming off the win by majority decision against Maxi Hughes last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Facing the future hall of famer, the Sydney native eyes to regain world title.

Oxnard, California-based Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) was in action last May in Las Vegas, where he challenged Haney, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Going up against Kambosos, the 35-year-old southpaw is looking to rebound from the defeat and also once again become champion.

At the press conference, Kambosos and Lomachenko preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

Other bouts featured on the card are also expected to be announced.