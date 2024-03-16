Subscribe
HomeUFC

Gerald Meerschaert chokes Bryan Barberena to sleep at UFC Vegas 88

Gerald Meerschaert defeats Bryan Barberena via technical submission at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Gerald Meerschaert returned to winning ways when he faced Bryan Barberena at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The middleweight bout was featured on the main card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

Meerschaert claimed the win via rear-naked choke putting Barberena to sleep. The latter didn’t tap. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 23 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Gerald Meerschaert improved to 36-17. The 36-year-old native of Racine, Wisconsin rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered in 2023.

Bryan Barberena dropped to 18-12. The Montclair, California’s 34-year-old lost his fourth fight in a row.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.