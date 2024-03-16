Gerald Meerschaert chokes Bryan Barberena to sleep at UFC Vegas 88

Gerald Meerschaert returned to winning ways when he faced Bryan Barberena at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The middleweight bout was featured on the main card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

Meerschaert claimed the win via rear-naked choke putting Barberena to sleep. The latter didn’t tap. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 23 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Gerald Meerschaert improved to 36-17. The 36-year-old native of Racine, Wisconsin rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered in 2023.

Bryan Barberena dropped to 18-12. The Montclair, California’s 34-year-old lost his fourth fight in a row.

