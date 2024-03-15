Gloves Off: Thurman-Tszyu & Rolly-Pitbull debuts on Prime Video

American former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman faces Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair goes head to head in the scheduled for 12 rounds non-title main event bout contested at 155-pound catchweight.

In the co-feature, Las Vegas native Rolando Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against former world title challenger Isaac Cruz of Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Ahead of the event, an all-new special series titled “Gloves Off” land on Prime Video. The inaugural edition provides a behind-the-scenes access and chronicles the backstories of Keith Thurman, Tim Tszyu, Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz.

Episode 1 tells the stories of Keith Thurman, Tim Tszyu, Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz as they near their ring debut in 2024. Episode 2 covers an intensive training camp of the fighters as the prepare their upcoming bouts.

Among other bouts featured on Thurman vs Tszyu undercard, Cuban Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa of Australia. Plus, Sebastian Fundora of the U.S. and Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine battle it out for the vacant WBC super welterweight belt.