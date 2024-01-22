Subscribe
Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder start time, how to watch, undercard

Munguia vs Ryder live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder start time, live stream, undercard information confirmed
Jaime Munguia | Zanfer Boxing

Jaime Munguia and John Ryder square off in the main event at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 28 (AEDT). The contest features former WBO super welterweight champion of Mexico up against former 168-pound title challenger of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

27-year-old Jaime Munguia (40-0, 33 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, who is confident in win by knockout, steps inside the ring for the first time since last June and looks to remain undefeated. 35-year-old John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of Islington, London looks to return to winning ways, after his defeat by unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez last May.

The co-main event pits Puerto Rican WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) against Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KOs) of Nicaragua. Unbeaten 28-year-old Collazo of Newark, New Jersey makes the second defence of his belt. Gutierrez fights for his first world title and eyes his second straight victory. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Table of contents

When does Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder start in Australia?

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, January 28 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

Sign up for DAZN

Munguia vs Ryder undercard

Among the bouts featured on Munguia vs Ryder undercard, Houston-based Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) of El Paso, Texas goes up against Alantez Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs) of Washington, D.C. The super middleweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, Coachella Valley’s world champion Gabriela Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defence of her IBF flyweight title against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the telecast opener, Alan Picasso Romero (26-0-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico City takes on Erik Ruiz (17-9-1, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Munguia vs Ryder full fight card

The current Munguia vs Ryder fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Collazo’s WBO minimumweight title
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Alantez Fox, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Fulghum’s WBA Continental USA super middleweight uitle
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Fundora’s IBF flyweight title
  • Alan Picasso Romero vs. Erik Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

  • Daniel Garcia vs. Daniel Lugo, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Gregory Morales vs. Ronal Ron, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Miguel Ceballos, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Johnny Canas vs. Kameeko Hall, 4 rounds, bantamweight
