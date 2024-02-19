Subscribe
Jared Anderson to face Ryad Merhy in April in Corpus Christi, Texas

Jared Anderson faces former world champion Ryad Merhy live on ESPN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy set for April in Corpus Christi, Texas
Jared Anderson | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jared Anderson reportedly has his next fight set against former cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy live from Corpus Christi, Texas on April 14 (AEST). The bout is scheduled at heavyweight. The venue accommodating the event is to be confirmed.

Unbeaten Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) made three successful ring appearances in 2023. In his previous outing last August in Tulsa, the 24-year-old stopped Andrii Rudenko in the fifth round. Last July, the Toledo, Ohio native earned a unanimous decision against Charles Martin, following the third-round RTD against George Arias in April.

Brussels-based former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) is coming off the win by split decision against Tony Yoka last December. Last May, the 31-year-old native of Ouragahio, Ivory Coast dropped a split decision against Kevin Lerena.

The Anderson vs Merhy showdown was first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN. The official fight announcement is expected to be made by Top Rank shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

