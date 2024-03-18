Jose Aldo vs Jonathan Martinez joins UFC 301 card in Brazil

UFC hall of famer Jose Aldo is set for his Octagon return against Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301. The fight card airs live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, May 5 (AEST).

In his final MMA fight in August 2022, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) dropped a unanimous decision against Merab Dvalishvili. Prior to that, Brazil’s 37-year-old defeated Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera also by UD.

In his previous fight overall, Aldo earned a unanimous decision against Esteban Gabriel Espindola in the six-round boxing match.

Jonathan Martinez (19-4) is riding a six-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old Los Angeles native stopped Adrian Yanez in the second round last time out in Octoner 2023.

As reported by MMA Junkie, the fight was first announced by Ag. Fight via post on X and confirmed by both fighters on social media.

In the main event, Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Steve Erceg of Australia. With the addition of Aldo vs Martinez the current UFC 301 lineup looks as the following: