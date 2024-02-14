Julio Cesar Martinez faces Angelino Cordova on Thurman vs Tszyu undercard

Julio Cesar Martinez puts his WBC flyweight title on the line against Angelino Cordova live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair battles it out on the preliminary card, leading to the PPV action topped by Keith Thurman vs Tim Tszyu. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The bout had been originally scheduled for last December’s David Morrell Jr vs Sena Agbeko event in Minneapolis. The contest was postponed after Martinez experienced visa issues trying to enter the U.S.

29-year-old Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) was in action last May, when he retained his title via 11th round TKO against Ronal Batista. In December 2022, Mexico City’s 29-year-old took a majority decision against Samuel Carmona.

“I’m ready to give it my all in training camp for this fight,” Martinez said. “I want all of the big fights and big prizes this year. My plan is to go earn this win on March 30 and end up with my hand raised. Then I’m going for all the belts, no matter who I have to face. I’m going to be the last man standing.”

Unbeaten Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Angel Acosta. In June 2022, the 28-year-old native of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela defeated Axel Aragon Vega by split decision.

“I’m very thankful that this fight is on and confirmed,” Cordova said. “My team did a great job making sure that this fight was rescheduled, and I’m thrilled it’s part of a huge card like this. I’m excited to finally face Martinez on March 30. The only thing on my mind is becoming the new WBC world champion.”

Also featured on Thurman vs Tszyu undercard, unbeaten southpaw Elijah Garcia of Glendale, Arizona goes up against Kyrone Davis of Monmouth County, New Jersey. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman of Clearwater, Florida takes on Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu. The pair meets in the 12-round bout at 155-pound catchweight.

In the feature, Rolando Romero of Las Vegas defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz of Mexico. Also on the card, Cuban Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight strap against Michael Zerafa of Australia. The PPV opener pits Sebastian Fundora of West Palm Beach, Florida against Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk at super welterweight.