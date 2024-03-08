Keith Thurman: Victory over Tim Tszyu is perfect statement

American two-division world champion Keith Thurman faces Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight king Tim Tszyu live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair goes head to head in the 12-round bout at 155-pound catchweight.

Once-beaten Keith Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) last fought in February 2022, when he scored a unanimous decision against Mario Barrios. In June 2019, the native of Clearwater, Florida dropped a split decision against Manny Pacquiao. Making his ring return, the 35-year-old looks to make a statement.

“When I got the phone call to fight Tszyu, it just woke up the warrior in me,” Keith Thurman said at the virtual pre-fight press conference. “I have so much to gain in this fight. That’s what this fight is all about.”

“This is gonna be a beautiful night of boxing. This is a stacked night with so many great fighters getting in the ring together. It’s a throwback card.”

“Tszyu is trying to make this his era, but I’ve done great things in boxing. I’m coming to make a big splash against this Aussie shark and take him into deep waters on March 30.”

“This is gonna be a great fight. That’s what the fans want. We’re two imperfect, perfect fighters stepping into the ring. We both have our own styles that make this fight so intriguing.”

“When you’re at a certain caliber, you don’t think about the risk in a fight because of your confidence. I had other fights I could have taken, but I feel like a victory over Tim Tszyu, with all the work he’s put in to build his name, is the perfect statement.”

“Tim has a very unique style with the way he throws his right hand. He’s gonna be knocking at the door all fight trying to have the highlight of the night, so we’re paying attention to that.”

“I’ve been working very hard for a very tough fight in my career. Just like I have for every other world-class fighter that I’ve faced. My whole team knows we have the skills to win this fight.”

“It’s my job to turn this into my story on March 30. I want to represent my greatness in the ring and show what I’ve done in the world of boxing.”

Tim Tszyu: I couldn’t wait for Jermell Charlo

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) makes his second ring appearance in the U.S. Going through the ropes for the first time in Las Vegas, Sydney’s 29-year-old is confident in his victory.

“It’s been a big dream of mine to be fighting on this stage, on this platform and I’m going to make the most of every opportunity that’s given,” Tim Tszyu said. “This is my time, this is my moment and this is my era. This is the passing of the torch. I can’t wait to get in there.”

“The way I’m feeling right now, I feel like a train that’s about to steamroll everyone. It’s not just Keith. No disrespect to him, but I’m ready to go through everyone.”

“When you get in the ring, it doesn’t matter where you are. Boxing is universal. It’s just you and your opponent. It doesn’t matter if everyone hates you, or loves you, it’s just about the two of us.”

“There’s always gonna be doubt in the minds of some of the public. I like that people are taking sides. That makes the fight more interesting. It’s all part of boxing. Because all the questions will be answered on fight night.”

“If you’re not dreaming about the big stage in boxing, then you’re not in the right sport. If you make it here in Las Vegas, you make it worldwide. It’s quite simple. My dreams are through the roof and I’m chasing them.”

“I had to keep taking tough fights last year or I wasn’t going to make it to this stage. I couldn’t wait for Jermell Charlo. I wanted to prove to everyone in the division that I am the man. It’s all about being the man at 154-pounds.”

In the co-feature to Thurman vs Tszyu, WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero defends his title against Isaac Cruz. Also on the card, WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defends his belt against Michael Zerafa. In addition, Sebastian Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk battle it out for the vacant WBC super welterweight title.