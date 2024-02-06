Liam Paro to challenge Subriel Matias in Puerto Rico

The fight between undefeated Australian contender Liam Paro and Puerto Rican IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias is reportedly in the works. The bout is expected to take place at some point in June through August in Puerto Rico.

Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the sixth round against Montana Love last December in San Francisco, which marked his first outing in over a year. Last June in New Orleans, Brisbane, Queensland-based southpaw was set to challenge the then WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

In October 2022, Paro KO’d fellow-Australian Brock Jarvis in the first round of their fight in Brisbane. Mackay’s 27-year-old made his U.S. debut in late 2021 in Tampa, where he took a split decision against Yomar Alamo.

Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) landed the vacant IBF 140-pound belt last February in Minneapolis, where he stopped Jeremias Ponce in five rounds. In his first title defence last November in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old defeated Shohjahon Ergashev via sixth-round RTD.

Matias’ sole career defeat goes to February 2020, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Petros Ananyan. In January 2022, the native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico took revenge stopping his old rival in nine rounds.

The fight was first reported bythe Puerto Rican media outlet El Nuevo Dia. It is also revealed that Matias flew to Mexico to prepare for his next fight, and is no longer signed with Premier Boxing Champions.

Paro is signed with Matchroom Boxing.

The official announcement is expected to be made by the promotion once all details are confirmed.