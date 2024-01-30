Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Liam Wilson faces Oscar Valdez in March in Glendale, AZ

Wilson and Valdez clash in a 10-round bout at super featherweight

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson set for March in Glendale, Arizona
Liam Wilson in his fight against Emanuel Navarrete at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, USA on February 3, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Liam Wilson goes up against Oscar Valdez live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, March 30 (AEDT). The Australian former title challenger and two-division world champion of Mexico battle it out at super featherweight. The main event bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. The native of Redcliffe, Queensland defeated Jackson Jon England and Carlos Maria Alanis by unanimous decision last December and August, respectively. Last February, the 27-year-old made his U.S. debut in Glendale, AZ, where he fought Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO super featherweight title. The Australian contender floored the eventual champion in the fourth round, but suffered the defeat via ninth-round TKO.

“Valdez is exactly the fight I wanted and deserve after what I went through against Navarrete,” Liam Wilson said. “The history books show that he beat both of us last year, but this time around we won’t need the officials. Valdez is a good fighter, a tough man, but after what I’ve been through already and what I plan on bringing, I believe he’s going to regret taking this fight.”

Former WBC junior lightweight champion and former WBO featherweight champion Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous outing last August at the same venue, the 33-year-old challenged Navarrete for his WBO super featherweight belt, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

In May last year, Valdez defeated Adam Lopez by UD. With the victory the native of Nogales, Mexico rebound from his first career defeat, when he lost his WBC 59 kg title by unanimous decision against Shakur Stevenson.

“This fight against Liam Wilson means everything to me,” Oscar Valdez said. “It’s every boxer’s dream to become a world champion, so I have to get past this challenge so I can fight for a world title again. I respect Liam Wilson, but in the ring, I’m going to do everything possible to walk away victorious.”

In the co-feature on the card, Los Angeles’ unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) meets the unified IBF and WBO champion Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) of Nicaragua. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout with the undisputed title on the line.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.