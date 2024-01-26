Mauricio Lara returns against Daniel Lugo in co-feature to Curiel vs Nontshinga 2

Former world champion Mauricio Lara makes his ring return against Daniel Lugo live from Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The pair squares off in an all-Mexican bout serving as the co-feature to Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) was in action last May in Manchester, where he faced former champion Leigh Wood in a rematch. The 25-year-old was expected to make the first defence of the WBA featherweight belt that he had claimed against the latter last February. The Mexico city native lost the title prior to the fight, after British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) declared it would be unsafe for him to continue making weight following his mid-week check. The fight went ahead with Wood coming out victorious by unanimous decision and taking the vacant title.

Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old of Hermosillo, Sonora won his previous bout last October by unanimous decision against Miguel Angel Torres Nunez. Earlier in 2023, he stopped Gerardo Martinez Perez and Edgar Martinez Barron in the seventh and third round, respectively.

In the previously announced main event, Mexico’s newly-crowned IBF light flyweight champion Adrian Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) faces South Africa’s former titleholder Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) in a rematch. Their first fight last November in Monte-Carlo, Monaco ended in favor of Curiel, who knocked Nontshinga out in the second round.

Going through the ropes in Oaxaca, 24-year-old Curiel of Mexico City makes the first defence of his belt and eyes his third win in a row. 25-year-old Nontshinga of Newlands, Eastern Cape looks to take revenge and regain the title.

The bouts featured on Curiel vs Nontshinga 2 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.