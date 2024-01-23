Orestes Velazquez faces Julian Smith on Sylve vs Falcao undercard in Orlando

The bout, pitting Orestes Velazquez against Julian Smith, has been set as the co-main event at “Most Valuable Prospects 5” live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 3 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds contest with the WBA International title at stake. The rest of full lineup of action has been also announced today.

Miami-based unbeaten Orestes Velazquez (8-0, 7 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the eighth round against Mohamed Soumaoro last September. In March 2023, the 30-year-old Cuban defeated Marcelino Nicolas Lopez by unanimous decision.

Julian Smith (7-2, 4 KOs) is looking for his second straight victory. The 33-year-old native of Country Club Hills, Illinois was in action last August, when he took a majority decision against Julio Rosa.

Also announced for the MVP 5 card a six-round lightweight bout between Jacksonville’s Benigno Aguilar (11-0, 4 KOs) and Corey Marksman (8-0, 6 KOs) of Orlando. Plus, LA-based Maricela Cornejo (17-6, 7 KOs) of Prosser, Washington and Kandi Wyatt (11-5, 3 KOs) of Calgary, Canada go head-to-head in an eight-round welterweight bout between former world title challengers.

The previously announced main event features unbeaten Ashton Sylve (10-0, 9 KOs) of Long Beach, California versus Estivan Falcao (13-2, 7 KOs) of Sao Mateus, Brazil. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight. The WBC Youth title is on the line.

“In May of 2023, I headlined MVP’s very first Most Valuable Prospects event, and now I’m battling for the WBC Youth world championship less than a year later,” Sylve said. “It’s an honour to come back to Orlando and represent the series for a second time.”

“Most Valuable Prospects has provided so many fighters – myself included – with a platform and opportunity in this sport and I’m looking forward to headlining for a second time. Thank you to MVP, Boxlab, Caribe, and DAZN for the opportunity and make sure to tune in on Friday, February 2nd to watch me give the WBC Youth World Championship belt a new home.”

In addition, Filipino four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire was announced as an analyst and expert commentator for the event live on DAZN.