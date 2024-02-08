Oscar Valdez: I respect Liam Wilson, but I will try to knock his head off

Oscar Valdez faces Liam Wilson in the main event live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, March 30 (AEDT). Taking on former world title challenger of Australia, Mexico’s two-division world champion looks to earn his next world title shot.

In his previous outing last August, Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision against reigning WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete. Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) secured two victories in 2023 since his own defeated against Navarrete last February.

In the co-main event, LA’s unbeaten unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) meets Nicaragua-born Costa Rican two-division world champion current IBF and WBO 105-pound titleholder Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs). The 10-round contest is set to crown the first four-belt undisputed women’s minimumweight champion.

“I feel blessed to be on this card with these amazing fighters sitting next to me,” Oscar Valdez said as the kickoff press conference on Thursday (AEDT). “I feel that I’m on their card. I feel like that’s the main event. It’s going to be a tremendous fight.”

“I definitely learned a lot from my last fight [a decision loss to Emanuel Navarrete]. We made mistakes in the ring. Sometimes, we go in with a game plan. Sometimes, that game plan doesn’t work.”

“I’m trying to become a world champion [again]. That’s every fighter’s dream. Of course he’s taking this fight seriously. So am I… I respect Liam Wilson as a fighter and as a person. But inside that ring, I’m going to try to knock his head off. I’m going to do my best to win the fight and just win because I know winning this fight will get me closer to a world title shot. I really, really miss being a world champion.”

Among the bouts featured on Valdez vs Wilson undercard, Oxnard, California’s Emiliano Vargas (8-0, 7 KOs) returns against Nelson Hampton (10-8, 6 KOs) of McAllen, Texas. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.