O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova on weight for 130-pound title in New York

O’Shaquie Foster of Orange, Texas makes the second defence of his WBC junior lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova live from The Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both fighters successfully made the required 130-pound limit, and are eligible for the belt. Champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) weighed-in at 130 lbs. Challenger Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) showed 129 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas and Puerto Rican Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs) clash at super featherweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 130 lbs and 129 lbs, respectively. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The 10-round featherweight main card opener pits Brooklyn’s undefeated Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) against Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of Norway by way of Philippines. The fighters came in at 125.6 lbs and 125.4 lbs, respectively.

The full Foster vs Nova lineup and weights below.

Foster vs Nova fight card

Main card

O’Shaquie Foster (130 lbs) vs. Abraham Nova (129 lbs), 12 rounds, junior lightweight

Andres Cortes (130 lbs) vs. Bryan Chevalier (129 lbs), 10 rounds, super featherweight

Bruce Carrington (125.6 lbs) vs. Bernard Torres (125.4 lbs), 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard