O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova Australia time, how to watch, undercard

O’Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova battle it out in the main event live from The Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The contest features the WBC junior lightweight champion of Orange, Texas up against once beaten contender of Puerto Rico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Riding the 11-fight winning streak, Houston, Texas-based 30-year-old O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) makes the second defence of his belt. Albany, New York-based 30-year-old Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) fights for his first world title and targets his third win in a row.

The co-feature pits unbeaten 26-year-old Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) against 29-year-old Puerto Rican Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight.

Kicking off the main card, Brooklyn’s undefeated 26-year-old Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) faces 27-year-old Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of Norway by way of Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

When does O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova start in Australia?

In Australia, O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova airs live on Saturday, February 17 at 1 pm AEDT. Broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am AEDT.

Who is fighting on Foster vs Nova undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Foster vs Nova undercard, Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (11-1-1, 9 KOs) of Italy faces Moses Johnson (11-1-2, 8 KOs) of Huntington, New York in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Cleveland’s Delante “Tiger” Johnson (11-0, 5 KOs) takes on Brazilian Paulo Cesar Galdino (13-7-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card, Dominican southpaw Euri Cedeno (7-0-1, 6 KOs) meets Antonio Todd (15-9, 9 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, New York’s Arnold Gonzalez (13-0, 6 KOs) and Charles Stanford (7-4, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio clash in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

In addition, Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KOs) of The Bronx, New York and Edward Ceballos (11-4-1, 6 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona go head to head in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Rounding out the card, Isaah Flaherty (6-0, 3 KOs) of Rosedale, New York fights Julien Baptiste (6-3, 3 KOs) of Woburn, Massachusetts in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Full fight card

The current Foster vs Nova fight card looks as the following:

Main card

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Foster’s WBC junior lightweight title

Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard