O’Shaquie Foster: We’ve been calling out Abraham Nova for years

O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC junior lightweight title against Abraham Nova live from The Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the world championship main event bout scheduled for 12 rounds.

Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) puts his belt on the line for the second time. In his previous outing last October, the 30-year-old native of Orange, Texas retained his title via 12th round TKO against Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez, who ahead of the final round was leading on two judges’ scorecards.

“The journey has been everything. The ups and downs. Growing as a person. I’ve matured now, mentally and physically,” O’Shaquie Foster said. “Words can’t explain how I feel, but I’m ready.”

“It was crazy [against Rocky Hernandez]. We shocked the world. And I’m here to do it again. Everybody calls me Shock, and we’re going to keep doing it.”

“We’ve been calling out Nova for years. He knows it. His excuse was that my name wasn’t big enough. Funny how the tables turn. I’m ready, and I’m familiar with his style.”

“I did everything in the gym. We are prepared. Come Friday night, we will dominate and put on a show.”

O’Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. Albany, New York-based 30-year-old won his previous bout last July by knockout in the third round against Jonathan Romero.

“Fighting for a world title is a dream come true,” Abraham Nova said. “I can’t let this opportunity slip by. I’ve wanted this for so long. Now I have this opportunity. So, I’m super excited and super motivated.”

“I like to take control of things in my career. It’s the main reason I picked boxing. It’s an individual sport. I can be in control.”

“I’ve got to put my trust in God. Everything in the gym has been done. You know what I bring and what I come with. The pressure will be on. The IQ will be on. Everything will be on. I will just have to adjust and come out with the victory.”

In the co-main event, unbeaten Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) goes up against Puerto Rican Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

In the main card opener, Brooklyn’s undefeated Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) takes on Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of Norway by way of Philippines. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.