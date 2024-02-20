PFL vs Bellator card, Australia time, how to watch, PPV, Ferreira vs Bader

PFL vs Bellator: Champs airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24. The fight card is headlined by the champions from both organizations going head to head in a series of MMA bouts.

In the main event, PFL champion Renan Ferreira (12-3, 3 NC) of Brazil and Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) of the U.S. square off at heavyweight. The co-main event is an all-American 185-pound contest between PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) and Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).

Also on the PPV card, two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) of the U.S. faces Bellator champion Jason Jackson (17-4) of Jamaica. Further in action, Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) of Brazil takes on Vadim Nemkov (17-2) at heavyweight. In addition, Brazil’s Thiago Santos (22-11) goes up against Cuban light heavyweight Yoel Romero (15-7) and Clay Collard (24- 11) meets fellow-American AJ McKee (21-1) at lightweight.

Among the prelims, Gabriel Braga (12-1) of Brazil and Aaron Pico (12-4) of the U.S. battle it out at featherweight. As well, American Biaggio Ali Walsh and Emmanuel Palacio (1-0) of Argentina go toe-to-toe at lightweight. At women’s lightweight, boxing world champion Claressa Shields (1-1) makes her third appearance in the MMA cage against Kelsey DeSantis (1-2) in an all-American clash.

Plus, featherweight Abdullah Al-Qahtani (7-1) fights in front of his home country crowd against Edukondal Rao (5-1) of India. Kicking off the action, another representative of the country-host, Malik Basahel and Brazilian Vinicius Pereira duel in an amateur bout at flyweight.

When does PFL vs Bellator start in Australia?

In Australia, PFL vs Bellator airs live stream on DAZN and Stan Sport. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at 7 am AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 4:30 am AEDT.

Full fight card

The current PFL vs Bellator fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, heavyweight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, middleweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson, catchweight (182 lb)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov, heavyweight

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero, light heavyweight

Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee, lightweight

Prelims