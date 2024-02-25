Subscribe
Raoni Barcelos submits Cristian Quinonez in third round at UFC Mexico City

By Parviz Iskenderov
Raoni Barcelos returned to the win column when he faced Cristian Quinonez on the top of prelims at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2. The MMA event aired live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT).

The Brazilian bantamweight defeated the representative of the country-host via rear-naked choke. Referee Bladimir Puga put a halt to the contest at 2 minutes and 4 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Raoni Barcelos rebounded from a pair of defeats and improved to 18-5. Cristian Quinonez lost his second fight in a row and dropped to 18-5.

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 full card results.

