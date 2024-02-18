Subscribe
HomeUFC

Robert Whittaker returns with decision against Paulo Costa at UFC 298

Robert Whittaker defeats Paulo Costa in co-main event at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker came out victorious against Paulo Costa of Brazil at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The pair squared off in the co-main event live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT).

No. 3-ranked contender Whittaker defeated No. 6 Costa by unanimous decision. After three rounds of fast paced action, the scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27.

“This is the exact fight I prepared for,” Whittaker said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “This was the fight that I wanted. I told you, I would take the fight to him. I looked for his scull the whole 15 minutes, but he is a tough dude.”

When asked about the head kick he had missed at the end of the first round, Whittaker said: “Nothing but a flesh wound. It wasn’t fun, but it was his best shot all night for sure.”

With the victory, Robert Whittaker improved to 25-7 and returned to winning ways. In his previous outing last July at UFC 290, the Sydney-based 33-year-old was stopped by Dricus du Plessis in the second round.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to come here and perform, especially after my last fight, and I did exactly that. I’m looking to make amends with Dricus, and I’m not going anywhere, baby, I’m back.”

32-year-old Paulo Costa of Belo Horizonte, Brazil dropped to 14-3.

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.