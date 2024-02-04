Subscribe
Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights

Imavov takes majority decision against Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85

By Parviz Iskenderov

Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 85 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 4 (AEDT). The contest featured No. 8-ranked middleweight contender of Georgia up against France-based No. 13.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. Imavov took the victory by majority decision. The scores were 49-44, 47-47 and 48-46. In the fourth round he was deducted a point due to an illegal soccer kick.

With the victory, 28-year-old Nassourdine Imavov improved to 13-4, 1 and returned to winning ways. 35-year-old Roman Dolidze dropped to 12-3 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

Check out Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Dolidze vs Imavov full fight video highlights

Octagon walks.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
