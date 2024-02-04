Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 85 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 4 (AEDT). The contest featured No. 8-ranked middleweight contender of Georgia up against France-based No. 13.
The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. Imavov took the victory by majority decision. The scores were 49-44, 47-47 and 48-46. In the fourth round he was deducted a point due to an illegal soccer kick.
With the victory, 28-year-old Nassourdine Imavov improved to 13-4, 1 and returned to winning ways. 35-year-old Roman Dolidze dropped to 12-3 and suffered his second defeat in a row.
Check out Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
