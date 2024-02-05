Steve Erceg vs Matt Schnell rescheduled for UFC Vegas 87 in March

Australian mixed martial artist Steve Erceg and American flyweight Matt Schnell have a new date made official for their bout at UFC Fight Night 238 aka UFC Vegas 87. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).
The pair was originally scheduled to square off at UFC 295 last November in New York. The bout didn’t go ahead after Schnell withdrew due to unknown reason.
Erceg (11-1) fought at UFC 295 and defeated Alessandro Costa by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 28-year-old native of Perth, Western Australia made his third successful Octagon appearance for 2023 and secured the 10th win in a row.
Schnell (16-7, 1 NC) of Amory, Mississippi hasn’t competed since late 2022, when he was KO’d by Matheus Nicolau in the second round. The 34-year-old’s most recent win goes to July 2022, when he submitted Su Mudaerji in Round 2.
The promotion made the announcement via a post on X. The main event co-main event bouts are yet to be set.
Among other bouts featured on the card, Sydney’s Tyson Pedro (10-4) goes up against unbeaten Brazilian Vitor Petrino (10-0) at light heavyweight.
With the addition of Erceg vs Schnell, the announced list of UFC Vegas 87 bouts looks as the following:
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez, flyweight
- Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
- Ludovit Klein vs. Joel Alvarez, lightweight
- Vinicius Oliveira vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, featherweight
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Brendan Marotte, lightweight
- Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi, bantamweight
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight
- Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri, women’s strawweight
- Tyson Pedro vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight
- Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight