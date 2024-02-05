Subscribe
Steve Erceg vs Matt Schnell rescheduled for UFC Vegas 87 in March

UFC Fight Night 238

By Parviz Iskenderov

Australian mixed martial artist Steve Erceg and American flyweight Matt Schnell have a new date made official for their bout at UFC Fight Night 238 aka UFC Vegas 87. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

The pair was originally scheduled to square off at UFC 295 last November in New York. The bout didn’t go ahead after Schnell withdrew due to unknown reason.

Erceg (11-1) fought at UFC 295 and defeated Alessandro Costa by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 28-year-old native of Perth, Western Australia made his third successful Octagon appearance for 2023 and secured the 10th win in a row.

Schnell (16-7, 1 NC) of Amory, Mississippi hasn’t competed since late 2022, when he was KO’d by Matheus Nicolau in the second round. The 34-year-old’s most recent win goes to July 2022, when he submitted Su Mudaerji in Round 2.

The promotion made the announcement via a post on X. The main event co-main event bouts are yet to be set.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Sydney’s Tyson Pedro (10-4) goes up against unbeaten Brazilian Vitor Petrino (10-0) at light heavyweight.

With the addition of Erceg vs Schnell, the announced list of UFC Vegas 87 bouts looks as the following:

  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez, flyweight
  • Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
  • Ludovit Klein vs. Joel Alvarez, lightweight
  • Vinicius Oliveira vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, featherweight
  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
  • Mohammad Yahya vs. Brendan Marotte, lightweight
  • Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi, bantamweight
  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri, women’s strawweight
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight
  • Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
