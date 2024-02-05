Steve Erceg vs Matt Schnell rescheduled for UFC Vegas 87 in March

Australian mixed martial artist Steve Erceg and American flyweight Matt Schnell have a new date made official for their bout at UFC Fight Night 238 aka UFC Vegas 87. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

The pair was originally scheduled to square off at UFC 295 last November in New York. The bout didn’t go ahead after Schnell withdrew due to unknown reason.

Erceg (11-1) fought at UFC 295 and defeated Alessandro Costa by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 28-year-old native of Perth, Western Australia made his third successful Octagon appearance for 2023 and secured the 10th win in a row.

Schnell (16-7, 1 NC) of Amory, Mississippi hasn’t competed since late 2022, when he was KO’d by Matheus Nicolau in the second round. The 34-year-old’s most recent win goes to July 2022, when he submitted Su Mudaerji in Round 2.

The promotion made the announcement via a post on X. The main event co-main event bouts are yet to be set.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Sydney’s Tyson Pedro (10-4) goes up against unbeaten Brazilian Vitor Petrino (10-0) at light heavyweight.

With the addition of Erceg vs Schnell, the announced list of UFC Vegas 87 bouts looks as the following: