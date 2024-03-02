Subscribe
Steve Erceg KO’s Matt Schnell with left hook at UFC Vegas 87

Steve Erceg KO's Matt Schnell in second round at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

By Parviz Iskenderov
Australian Steve Erceg secured his 11th win in a row when he faced American flyweight Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. The 28-year-old native of Perth, WA dropped his 34-year-old opponent of Amory, Mississippi with a big left hook that followed a right hand to the body. Referee Chris Tognoni waved the fight off at 26 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout, Steve Erceg improved to 12-1. In his Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, the 28-year-old said that in his next fight he was looking to face one of the Top 5 contenders and named former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

Matt Schnell dropped to 16-8, 1 NC. The 34-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.

Get UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

