Subriel Matias set for homecoming title defence in Puerto Rico

Subriel Matias is set for his next fight in Puerto Rico early summer (winter in Australia). Going through the ropes in front of his home country crowd, the 31-year-old puts his IBF super lightweight title on the line for the second time.

Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) fights in Puerto Rico for the first time since November 2019, when he KO’d Jonathan Jose Eniz in the fifth round. His homecoming title defence was confirmed by Matchroom Boxing today.

“I am very excited about the deal we’ve reached with Matchroom,” Matias said. I can’t wait to show DAZN, Matchroom, all the big names out there and the world why this deal was made: because I am the best 140 pounder on the Planet. And I will show this in front of my people, which makes me immensely happy.”

“I promise to keep working hard to give the fans what they are looking for. This is all-out wars until one of the two opponents breaks up. I do not run. It is not my fighting style, and it is not in my DNA. This will not change now in any way. Whoever they put in front of me, I will destroy.”

In his first title defence last November in Las Vegas, Matias defeated Shohjahon Ergashev via sixth-round RTD. The native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico claimed the vacant IBF 140-pound belt last February in Minneapolis, where he eliminated Jeremias Ponce in five rounds.

“I thank my promoters, Matchroom and Fresh Productions, for this opportunity. I am excited to be in the Matchroom team. I will not let you down. To my people in Puerto Rico, I will see you soon. And we will have a glorious boxing night.”

Early February it was reported that the Puerto Rican world champion would face undefeated Australian contender Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs).

The announcement on Subriel Matias’ next opponent is expected to be made shortly.