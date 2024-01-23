Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz official trailer

Lopez defends WBO junior welterweight title against Ortiz in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Teofimo Lopez faces Jamaine Ortiz in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). The contest features Brooklyn’s reigning WBO super lightweight champion up against contender of Worcester, Massachusetts.

The official event promo hit the stream today. The video features highlight moments from both fighters’ previous bouts.

Las Vegas-based former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defence of his belt. 27-year-old Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to land a world title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The clip promo also features the co-main event fighters, Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) and Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs). The 10-round bout pits unbeaten contender of Norfolk, Virginia against former two-division world champion of Cidra, Puerto Rico. The pair squares off at lightweight.

Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.