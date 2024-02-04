Themba Gorimbo stops Pete Rodriguez in 32 seconds at UFC Vegas 85

Themba Gorimbo came out victorious against Pete Rodriguez, when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov. The event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 4 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The Zimbabwean welterweight secured the win against his American opponent by TKO, dropping him to the canvas with a big right hand and finishing with punches. Referee Herb Dean called it a day at 32 seconds into the opening round.

Scoring his second victory in a row, Themba Gorimbo improved to 12-4. Pete Rodrigues dropped to 5-2.

