Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Tim Tszyu to appear at NRL Las Vegas Fan Fest

Tim Tszyu nears boxing clash with Keith Thurman live on Prime Video from Las Vegas

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Tim Tszyu to appear at NRL Las Vegas Fan Fest
Tim Tszyu | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu nears his clash with two-division champion Keith Thurman of Clearwater, Florida. The pair battles it out live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The non-title contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at 155-pound catchweight.

Ahead of the showdown, Tszyu is set to take center stage at the Fan Fest leading up to the debut of National Rugby League season. The event is held on Thursday, February 29 at Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas. It also includes the NRL Teams and live musical performances.

The Sydney native’s appearance at National Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Fest, follows the event early February, when he made the rounds at Radio Row ahead of Super Sunday.

In addition to the fan fest, Tim Tszyu is also scheduled to attend the 2024 season-opening games at Allegiant Stadium on March 2 in Las Vegas. The first game features Sea Eagles up against Rabbitohs, while the second game pits Roosters against Broncos.

In the co-feature to Thurman vs Tszyu, Rolando Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz. Also on the card, Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa. Plus, Sebastian Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk go head to head for the vacant WBC super welterweight title.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.