Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman press conference

Tim Tszyu faces Keith Thurman live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion defends his title against the former unified welterweight champion of the U.S. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a press conference in Los Angeles.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) of Sydney, NSW puts his title on the line and looks to remain undefeated. Keith Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida targets his second straight victory and once again become champion.

The press conference, taking place at The Conga Room at L.A. Live, is scheduled for Thursday, February 1 at 8 am AEDT.

The press conference also features Las Vegas’ WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) and Mexican contender Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). The pair squares off in the co-main event.

As well, Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs), who defends his belt against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia. Plus, Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida and Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine, who clash at super welterweight.

At the press conference Thurman, Tszyu and other fighters featured on the card, preview their respective bout and go face to face for the first time.