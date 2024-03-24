Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora Australia time, how to watch, undercard

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora battle it out for the unified super welterweight title in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The contest features the undefeated world champion of Australia up against once-beaten contender of the U.S.

Sydney’s 29-year-old Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO title. In addition, the vacant WBC belt is on the line. Coachella’s 26-year-old Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) is a former interim WBC 154-pound champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round co-feature, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). The 28-year-old Las Vegas native makes the first defence of his belt. The 25-year-old Mexican contender makes his second attempt to become champion.

Who is fighting on Tszyu vs Fundora PPV undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Tszyu vs Fundora PPV undercard, two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs). The 40-year-old Cuban southpaw makes the second defence of his belt. The 31-year-old Australian contender fights for his first major title and makes his U.S. debut.

In the 12-round PPV opener, Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs). The 29-year-old Mexican champion defends his strap for the seventh time. The unbeaten 28-year-old challenger of Venezuela makes his first attempt to become champion.

When does Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora start in Australia?

In Australia, Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora airs live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 31 at 11 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEDT.

Tszyu vs Fundora Australia time by State & Territory capitals

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora live stream on Kayo.

Tszyu vs Fundora start time in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra is scheduled for Saturday, March 31 at 11 am AEDT. The main event bout is expected at approximately 2 pm AEDT.

In Brisbane, Tszyu vs Fundora broadcast starts on Saturday, March 31 at 10 am AEST. The main event is expected at around 1 pm AEST.

In Adelaide, Tszyu vs Fundora kicks off on Saturday, March 31 at 10:30 am ACDT. The headline-bout is expected at approximately at 1:30 pm ACDT.

In Darwin, Tszyu vs Fundora live stream starts on Saturday, March 31 at 9:30 am ACST. The main fight is expected at around 12:30 pm ACST.

In Perth, Tszyu vs Fundora telecast begins on Saturday, March 31 at 8 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm AWST.

Who is fighting on prelims?

Among Tszyu vs Fundora free prelims, unbeaten southpaw Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona takes on Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Plus, Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico faces Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBC super welterweight title at stake.

Among the non-televised matchups, Argentina’s Mirco Cuello (13-0, 11 KOs) faces Sulaiman Segawa (16-3-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda in the eight-rounder at featherweight. As well, Curmel Moton (2-0, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City takes on LA’s Anthony Cuba (7-0-2, 3 KOs) in the six-rounder at super featherweight.

Also in the six-rounder at super featherweight, Justin Viloria (4-0, 3 KOs) of Whittier, California meets Mexico’s Erick Garcia Benitez (5-5-1, 1 KOs) and Las Vegas native Kaipo Gallegos (3-0-1, 3 KOs) fights Eric Howard (6-1, 1 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. In addition, Adrian Neaves of San Antonio, Texas makes his pro debut against Steven Walker (0-1) of Long Beach, California in the four-rounder at super lightweight.

Full fight card

The current Tszyu vs Fundora fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO title, vacant WBC title

Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Romero’s WBA title

Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC title

Preliminary card

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC title

Non-televised prelims