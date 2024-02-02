Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk PPV price set for Australia

Following the official trailer that hit the stream this week, the PPV cost has now been revealed for the historic bout pitting British star Tyson Fury against Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk. The event airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT).

The pair of undefeated champions battles it out for the first undisputed heavyweight title in the four-belt era. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England brings to the ring his WBC belt. Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine is a unified WBA, WBO and IBF titlesholder. The winner is set to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in almost 24 years.

How much does Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk PPV cost in Australia?

In Australia, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk airs live on DAZN PPV. The pay-per-view cost is $37.99 added to a subscription plan.

Among Fury vs Usyk undercard bouts, Welsh IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina defends his title against Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland. Australian former world champion Jai Opetaia and Latvian former world champion Mairis Briedis square off in a rematch with the vacant IBF cruiserweight title on the line. Plus, former world champion Sergey Kovalev takes on Swedish Robin Sirwan Safar at cruiserweight.