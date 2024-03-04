UFC 299 free fight: Marlon Vera TKO’s Sean O’Malley in first round

Marlon Vera and Sean O’Malley battle it out the main event of UFC 299 live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 10 (AEDT). The contest features old rival squaring off in the rematch. The latter brings to the Octagon his bantamweight title.

The pair first met in August 2020 in Las Vegas. The non-title match served as the co-main event at UFC 252.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Marlon Vera took the victory via TKO with elbows and punches at 4:40 into the first round. Earlier in the fight, Sean O’Malley got his right foot injured, which made an impact on his defeat.