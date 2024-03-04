Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 299 free fight: Marlon Vera TKO’s Sean O’Malley in first round

Sean O'Malley defends bantamweight title against Marlon Vera in rematch at UFC 299

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Marlon Vera and Sean O’Malley battle it out the main event of UFC 299 live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 10 (AEDT). The contest features old rival squaring off in the rematch. The latter brings to the Octagon his bantamweight title.

The pair first met in August 2020 in Las Vegas. The non-title match served as the co-main event at UFC 252.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Marlon Vera took the victory via TKO with elbows and punches at 4:40 into the first round. Earlier in the fight, Sean O’Malley got his right foot injured, which made an impact on his defeat.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.