Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 305 lands in Perth, Australia in August

UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, WA

MMANewsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The Octagon is back to Australia with UFC 305 live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, August 18. The event marks the promotion’s first visit to Oceania for the year, following UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski held at the same venue last February.

According to today’s announcement, UFC 305 is the first of two events on the UFC schedule in Western Australia. The second date is to be determined.

“Perth, I am so excited to be coming back!” said UFC CEO, Dana White. “After a record-breaking event in 2023, I can’t wait to bring another massive pay-per-view to Western Australia. Perth is a world class city with some of the most passionate fight fans I’ve ever seen – UFC 305 is going to be incredible.”

The main event and co-main event bouts, as well as other matchups featured on the card, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

UFC 305 emerges as the second world-class combat sports event taking place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia in 2024 so far. The MMA fight card joins the highly anticipated boxing world championship bout pitting Vasiliy Lomachenko against George Kambosos Jr in May.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.