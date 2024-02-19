UFC Mexico City free fight: Brandon Moreno TKO’s Brandon Royval in first round

Brandon Moreno faces Brandon Royval in a rematch in the UFC Fight Night main event live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). The contest features former two-time flyweight champion, representing the country-host, up against former title challenger of the United States.

Ahead of the their second clash, the promotion released a free video, of their first fight. The pair battled it out on the top of prelims at UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez in November 2020 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Mexican flyweight Brandon Moreno defeated his American opponent Brandon Royval via first-round TKO with punches. The latter also sustained a shoulder injury.