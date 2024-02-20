UFC Mexico City free fight: Yair Rodriguez takes victory, Brian Ortega gets injury

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega square off in the rematch at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval. The featherweight bout serves as the co-main event. The fight card airs live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). The contest features former interim 145-pound champion, representing the country-host, up against former two-time title challenger of the U.S.

The pair first met in July 2022 in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Elmont, New York. Rodriguez took the victory via first-round TKO, after Ortega suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to continue. The full fight video of that bout hit the stream today.

In his previous outing last July, Yair Rodriguez (19-4, 1 NC) was stopped in the third round by the then defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since their first fight with Rodriguez.