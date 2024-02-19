UFC Mexico City fight card, Australia time, how to watch, Moreno vs Royval 2

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 aka UFC Mexico City airs live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT).

The main event is a rematch between Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and American former title challenger Brandon Royval. The co-main event is a rematch between former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez of Mexico and Brian Ortega of the U.S.

Who is fighting on main card?

The first fight between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval took place in November 2020 at UFC 255. Moreno took the victory via first-round TKO with punches, while Royval got his shoulder injured.

In his previous outing last July, 30-year-old Moreno (21-7-2) dropped a split decision against Alexandre Pantoja and lost his title. Prior to that, the Tijuana native TKO’d Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round to regain the belt and eliminated Kai Kara-France in Round 3 to land the interim strap.

Royval (15-7) dropped a unanimous decision against Pantoja in his bid to become champion last December. Before that, Denver’s 31-year-old defeated Matheus Nicolau, Matt Schnell and Rogerio Bontorin.

Yair Rodriguez defeated Brian Ortega via first-round TKO in July 2022. The latter also suffered shoulder injury.

In his previous bout last July, 31-year-old Rodriguez (19-4, 1 NC) of Parral, Chihuahua challenged the then featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, but suffered the defeat by TKO in the third round, which snapped his two-fight winning streak. LA’s 32-year-old former title challenger Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) hasn’t fought since their first fight with Rodriguez, and is also looking to return to winning ways.

Among other main card bouts, Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (14-1) goes up against Francisco Prado (12-1) of Argentina at lightweight. As well, Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) steps inside the Octagon in front of his home country crowd against American Ricky Turcios (13-3) at bantamweight.

In another, Mexico vs USA clash, Yazmin Jauregui (10-1) meets Sam Hughes (8-5) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Manuel Torres (14-2) of Mexico and Chris Duncan (11-1) of Scotland go head to head at lightweight.

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, representing the country-host, Cristian Quinonez (18-4) faces off Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos (17-5) at bantamweight. Also on the card a pair of Mexico vs Brazil bouts at flyweight features Jesus Aguilar (9-2) up against Mateus Mendonca (10-2) and Edgar Chairez (10-5) versus Daniel Lacerda (11-5).

Plus, Claudio Puelles (13-3) of Peru takes on France’s Fares Ziam (14-4) at lightweight and Luis Rodriguez (16-2) of Mexico meets Ukrainian Denys Bondar (16-5) at flyweight. Also at flyweight, Mexican Victor Altamirano (12-3) fights Felipe dos Santos (7-1) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Erik Silva (9-2) of Venezuela and Muhammad Naimov (10-2) of Tajikistan battle it out at featherweight.

When does UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 25 at 2 pm AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 11 am AEDT.

Full fight card

The current UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega, featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado, lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan, lightweight

Preliminary card