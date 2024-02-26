UFC Vegas 87 fight card, Australia time, how to watch, Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev aka UFC Vegas 87 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

Who is fighting on main card?

The main event is a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname and Shamil Gaziev of Bahrain. No. 12-ranked contender Rozenstruik (13-5) looks to rebound from the defeat by submission in the first round against Jailton Almeida last May. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Gaziev (12-0) looks to remain undefeated following his second-round stoppage win against Martin Buday last December.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Tyson Pedro of Australia and Vitor Petrino of Brazil. Pedro (10-4) is coming off the win by KO in the first round against Anton Turkalj last September. Unbeaten Petrino (10-0) stopped Modestas Bukauskas in the second round last November.

Also on the main card, American Alex Perez (24-7) and England-based Muhammad Mokaev (11-0) battle it out at flyweight. Undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) faces Bekzat Almakhan (17-1) of Kazakhstan. Matt Schnell (16-7) of the U.S. takes on Australian Steve Erceg (11-1) at flyweight. Plus, Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) of Mexico and Ricky Turcios (13-3) of the U.S. clash in the rescheduled bout at bantamweight.

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, Joel Alvarez (20-3) of Spain and Ludovit Klein (20-4-1) of Slovakia go head to head at lightweight. Among other bouts, Eryk Anders (15-8) and Jamie Pickett (13-10) square off in the all-American contest at middleweight.

Also at middleweight, Christian Leroy Duncan (9-1) of England faces off Claudio Ribeiro (11-4) of Brazil. As well, Aiemann Zahabi (10-2) of Canada meets Javid Basharat (14-0) of Afghanistan at bantamweight. In addition, Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-3) of the U.S. goes up against Tajikistan’s Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1) at lightweight.

When does UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 at 8 am AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 5:30 am AEDT.

Full fight card

The current UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro, light heavyweight

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan, bantamweight

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight

Preliminary card