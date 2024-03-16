Subscribe
UFC Vegas 88 results: Tuivasa vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura aka UFC Vegas 88 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9 Tai Tuivasa (15-6) of Australia and No. 10 Marcin Tybura of Poland. The co-main event is a welterweight bout between TUF 29 winner Bryan Battle (11-2) of the U.S. and Ange Loosa (10-3) of Congo.

Also on the card a light heavyweight bout between American Ovince Saint Preux (26-17) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4) of Nigeria. As well, Christian Rodriguez (10-1) faces fellow-American Isaac Dulgarian (6-0) at featherweight.

Plus, Sweden’s Pannie Kianzad (17-7) takes on American Macy Chiasson (9-3) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) and Bryan Barberena (18-11) square off in the all-American bout at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 88 live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 17
Main card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura results

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweight
  • Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian, featherweight
  • Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis, catchweight (156.5 lbs)
  • Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler, women’s bantamweight
  • Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne, catchweight (137 lbs)
  • Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez, lightweight
  • Joshua Culibao vs. Danny Silva, catchweight (148.5 lbs)
  • Cory McKenna vs. Jaqueline Amorim, women’s strawweight
  • Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger, bantamweight
