UFC Vegas 89 fight card, Australia time, how to watch, Ribas vs Namajunas

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas aka UFC Vegas 89 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT).

Who is fighting on main card?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 89, Amanda Ribas (13-4) goes up against former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6). The pair squares off in the five-round bout at women’s flyweight.

Ribas targets her second straight victory. Brazil’s 30-year-old stopped Luana Pinheiro in the third round last time out in November 2023. Namajunas looks to get back in the win column. The 31-year-old native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was in action last September in Paris, where she dropped a unanimous decision against Manon Fiorot and suffered her second straight defeat.

In the co-main event, Karl Williams (9-1) and Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC) square off at heavyweight. 34-year-old Williams of Atlanta, Georgia eyes to extend his six-fight winning streak. 30-year-old New Zealand-Australian Tafa looks for his second win in a row.

Also on the main card, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) and AJ Dobson (7-2) go head to head in the all-American bout at middleweight. Unbeaten American Payton Talbott (7-0) takes on South African bantamweight Cameron Saaiman (9-1). American Billy Quarantillo (18-5) meets Youssef Zalal (13-5-1) of Morocco at featherweight. Also at featherweight, Mexico’s Fernando Padilla (15-5) fights Luis Pajuelo (8-1) of Peru.

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, Kurt Holobaugh (21-7) faces Trey Ogden 16-6) at flyweight. Among other bouts, Ricardo Ramos (16-5) of Brazil and Julian Erosa (28-12) of the U.S. battle it out at featherweight. Miles Johns (14-2) and Cody Gibson (20-9) duel in the all-American contest at bantamweight.

In addition, Dutch Jarno Errens (13-5-1) faces off American Steven Nguyen (9-1) at featherweight. Mexico’s Montserrat Rendon 6-0) and Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1) meet at women’s bantamweight. In the all-Brazilian bout, Igor Severino (8-0) and Andre Lima (7-0) go toe-to-toe at flyweight. The heavyweight event opener pits Mohammed Usman (11-2) of Nigeria against Mick Parkin (8-0) of England.

When does UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at 1 pm AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEDT.

Full fight card

The current UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas, women’s flyweight

Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson, middleweight

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweight

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal, featherweight

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo, featherweight

Preliminary card