William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes start time, how to watch, undercard

William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes battle it out in the main event live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT). The contest features unbeaten Mexican southpaw up against British contender. The pair squares off in the IBF and WBA lightweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

27-year-old William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) makes his 2024 ring debut, following a pair of wins by knockout against Mercito Gesta and Jaime Arboleda last year. 33-year-old southpaw Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) looks to get back in the win column, after dropping a majority decision against George Kambosos Jr last July, which snapped his seven-fight winning streak.

In the co-feature, Austin, Texas-based unbeaten lightweight Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) faces off Las Vegas-based Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with Schofield’s WBA International title title on the line.

When does William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes start in Australia?

In Australia, William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 17 at 11 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1:30 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 10:15 am AEDT.

Who is fighting on Zepeda vs Hughes undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Zepeda vs Hughes undercard, Las Vegas-based Tristan Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) of Carollton, Texas takes on Marquice Weston (15-2-1, 8 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington in the eight-round bout at cruiserweight. Unbeaten Darius Fulghum (10-0, 9 KOs) of El Paso, Texas and Mexico’s Norberto Gonzalez (24-15, 13 KOs) go head to head in the 10-round bout at light heavyweight.

Plus, unbeaten Los Angeles-based Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas goes up against Jose Sanchez Charles (21-4-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico in the 10-round bout at middleweight. In addition, Joel Iriarte of Woodland Hills, California makes his pro boxing debut in the six-round welterweight bout against Mexico’s Levy Josue Garcia Benitez (3-1-1, 2 KOs).

The scheduled world championship rematch between Houston’s unified WBA, WBC, WBO flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) and former WBO champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina has been postponed, reportedly due to VISA issue to the latter. As well, Victor Morales Jr (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington was forced to withdraw from his WBA featherweight title eliminator against New York-based fellow-unbeaten Luis Reynaldo Nunez (19-0, 13 KOs) of Dominican Republic due to illness.

Full fight card

The current Zepeda vs Hughes fight card looks as the following: