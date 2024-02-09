Abdullah Mason KO’s Benjamin Gurment in second round

Abdullah Mason came out on top, when he faced Benjamin Gurment live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). The pair battled it out on the card topped by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz.

The scheduled for eight rounds super lightweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Mason claimed the win by knockout. Gurment beat the first standing eight count caused by a flurry of punches. As soon as the fight resumed, he was dropped by a big left hook. The official time was 1 minute and 29 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, 19-year-old southpaw Abdullah Mason of Bedford, Ohio improved to 12-0, 10 KOs and remained undefeated. 31-year-old southpaw Benjamin Gurment of Fort Worth, Texas dropped to 8-1-3, 5 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

