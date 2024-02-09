Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Abdullah Mason KO’s Benjamin Gurment in second round

Abdullah Mason KO's Benjamin Gurment on Lopez vs Ortiz card live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov

Abdullah Mason came out on top, when he faced Benjamin Gurment live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). The pair battled it out on the card topped by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz.

The scheduled for eight rounds super lightweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Mason claimed the win by knockout. Gurment beat the first standing eight count caused by a flurry of punches. As soon as the fight resumed, he was dropped by a big left hook. The official time was 1 minute and 29 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, 19-year-old southpaw Abdullah Mason of Bedford, Ohio improved to 12-0, 10 KOs and remained undefeated. 31-year-old southpaw Benjamin Gurment of Fort Worth, Texas dropped to 8-1-3, 5 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Get Lopez vs Ortiz full fight card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.