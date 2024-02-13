Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards set for June at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ

The first fight has been reportedly set for UFC 302 pitting Joselyne Edwards against Ailin Perez at women’s bantamweight. The fight card airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, June 2 (AEST).

Ailin Perez (9-2) is riding a two-fight winning streak. In her previous outing last November, the 29-year-old Argentinian earned a unanimous decision against Lucie Pudilova. In September 2022, the Hurlingham, Buenos Aires native similarly defeated Ashlee Evans-Smith.

28-year-old Joselyne Edwards (13-5) is looking to return to winning ways, after dropping a unanimous decision against Nora Cornolle last September. Prior to that, the native of Panama City, Panama won three fights in a row. This includes a pair of wins by split decision against Lucie Pudilova and Kim Ji-yeon last April and June 2022, respectively, and a UD against Ramona Pascual in June 2022.

The fight was first reported by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes via a post on X. Other bouts are expected to join the card shortly.