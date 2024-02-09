Alan Garcia drops & stops Tomas Ornelas in first round

Alan Garcia took a dominant win against Tomas Ornelas, when the pair squared off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). The bout was featured on the card headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz.

The scheduled six rounds super lightweight contest didn’t go the distance. After being dropped by a left hook to the head, Ornelas managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count. As the fight resumed, Garcia was right back at him with a combination that ended with a left hook to the body, dropping his opponent to the canvas for the second and final time in the fight. The referee called it a day at 51 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO, Alan Garcia of Ulysses, Kansas remained unbeaten and improved his record to 11-0, 9 KOs. Tomas Ornelas of Denver, Colorado dropped to 7-4, 5 KOs, which snapped his four-fight winning streak.

