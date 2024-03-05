Alan Garcia joins Valdez vs Wilson undercard

Alan Garcia is set for his next fight live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, March 30 (AEDT). The unbeaten lightweight battles it out on the card topped by Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson.

Los Angeles-based Alan Garcia is fresh off the win by TKO in the first round against Tomas Ornelas in Las Vegas. In 2023, the 21-year-old native of Ulysses, Kansas scored a unanimous decision against Nelson Hampton and KO’d Rene de Leon Mazariegos in the second round.

Ahead of the event, Garcia signed with Top Rank. The name of his next opponent is to be confirmed.

“It is a dream come true to sign with Bob Arum and Top Rank,” Garcia said. “They have developed countless legendary fighters. I trust that Brad Goodman will get me the right fights, and I will work tirelessly to become Top Rank’s next world champion. I can’t wait to fight March 29 and continue my march towards a world title.”

In the main event, Mexico’s two-division world champion Oscar Valdez faces the former title challenger Liam Wilson of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

In the co-main event, American unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada meets Nicaragua’s IBF and WBO champion Yokasta Valle. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title.