Alexis Rocha vs Fredrick Lawson set for Goulamirian-Zurdo undercard

Alexis Rocha is set for his next fight against Fredrick Lawson live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Arsen Goulamirian vs Zurdo Ramirez. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) is looking to return to the win column. The 26-year-old southpaw was stopped by Giovani Santillan in the sixth round last October in Inglewood, CA.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions, my fans, and my entire team for their constant support,” Alexis Rocha said. “My last fight did not go the way that I expected it to. I let a lot of people down, including myself. This next stage of my career is my revenge tour. This is when I become everything I know I was meant to be in this sport. The pain I feel from my last loss will be the pain every opponent feels moving forward.”

Chicago-based Fredrick Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) also looks to get back to winning ways. The 34-year-old native of Accra, Ghana was stopped by Vergil Ortiz Jr in the first round in January.

“I would like to personally thank the Golden Boy himself, Oscar De La Hoya, for this great opportunity of redemption,” Fredrick Lawson said. “Also, I would like to thank DAZN, the number 1 outlet in the world, for watching boxing. I know that Alexis is a top fighter, but so am I, and I will prove it to everyone on March 30. My manager Jacob Zwennes is very confident that I will beat Rocha.”

Also announced for the event a 10-round flyweight bout between Rialto’s Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) and Luis Cerrito Hernandez (13-6-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico. Plus, Santiago Dominguez (26-0, 20 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas goes up against Jose Luis Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in the 10-rounder at welterweight.

Among the prelims, Kareem Hackett (12-0, 6 KOs) of Canada defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title in the 10-rounder against Rowdy Legend Montgomery (10-5-1, 7 KOs) of Victorville, CA. As well, Jonathan Canas (3-0, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, California goes through the ropes in the four-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, Ronaldo Mancilla of Big Bear Lake, California makes his pro debut in the four-rounder at light heavyweight. Rounding out the card, Deni Davtian of Ukraine fights in the four-rounder at welterweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event, Armenian-French Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) defends his WBA cruiserweight title against former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico.