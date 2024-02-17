Subscribe
Andres Cortes dominates & stops Bryan Chevalier in fourth round

Andres Cortes TKO's Bryan Chevalier in the co-feature to Foster vs Nova live from New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Andres Cortes came out on top against Bryan Chevalier live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The junior lightweight contest served as the co-featured on the card headlined by O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Cortes took the victory by TKO, dominating Chevalier until the moment his corner called it a day. The official time was 2 minutes and 17 seconds into the fourth round.

Prior to the fight, Andres Cortes promised “another statement“. With the win, the 26-year-old Las Vegas-born contender improved to 21-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated.

Bryan Chevalier dropped to 20-2-1, 16 KOs. The 29-year-old native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico got his 12-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Foster vs Nova full fight card results.

